FB says outage affecting Insta, Messenger fixed after 2nd attempt in a week

San Francisco :

On Friday, some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, while others were not able to send messages on Facebook Messenger.





"We are so sorry if you weren't able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue -- thanks again for your patience this week," the firm said in a tweet.





The outage is Facebook's second technical difficulty this week.





On Monday, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users also reported outages.





The outage was extensive enough that it even broke internal systems used by Facebook employees.





The company said in a post: "The largest outage we've ever seen on Downdetector with more than 10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe."





Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook, lost $6 billion earlier on this along with other big tech stocks, according to Forbes.





The stock market decline on Monday reduced Zuckerberg's net worth to $120.9 billion, putting him behind Bill Gates on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index at number 5.