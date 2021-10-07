LG Electronics' ADAS front camera to be used in Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Seoul :

An ADAS front camera, usually tucked between the windshield and the rearview mirror, is considered the "eye" of a smart vehicle as it collects various traffic information.

LG said its camera, powered by algorithms developed by its vehicle components solutions business unit, can provide various features, including automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane keeping assist, lane departure warning (LKA) and traffic sign recognition.

In particular, AEB and LDW are mandatory features for all vehicles to be released next year in the US, Germany and other countries.

LG said the camera leverages its solutions in telecommunications, telematics and image recognition, as well as artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies, to recognise and respond to surrounding environments in real time, thus improving the safety of Mercedes-Benz C-Class models on the road, reports Yonhap news agency.

Its ADAS front camera earned the ISO 26262 certification, an automotive international standard that guarantees the functional safety of each product and process, from TUV Rheinland, one of the world's leading global testing organisations, in May.

With the mass-production of ADAS cameras, LG said it will continue to beef up and diversify its vehicle components business.

LG is currently trying to expand its presence in the future mobility sector with three main pillars -- infotainment, powertrains, and auto lighting systems.