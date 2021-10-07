IPO-bound Netcore Cloud hires veteran Ramesh Srinivasan as CEO

Mumbai :

Srinivasan has built, implemented and managed the sales and marketing programmes in publicly traded and start-up environments, creating sustainable and long-term business growth and rewards.

"Netcore Cloud is a pioneer in intelligent marketing, and I am confident we will continue to build products and services that will help marketers maximize marketing investments and increase customer engagement," said Srinivasan.

Headquartered in Mumbai with 11 offices across the world, Netcore Cloud currently empowers touchpoints between marketers and customers, for over 5,000 clients in 18 countries, delivering 12 billion emails and tracking 100 billion events a month.

Netcore Cloud has onboarded reputed brands like MaxLife Insurance, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Flipkart, Myntra, Miss Amara, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Canon, Puma, Tobi, EaseMyTrip, PizzaHut and McDonald's.