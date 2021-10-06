Canon announces its first VR video production system

New Delhi :

The system includes a dedicated lens and two computer software applications, and will be available from December-end for Rs 1,79,995.

"With the increasing market demand for VR, Canon is leveraging its optical technologies nurtured through the development and production of the EOS interchangeable lens camera system, to establish a new VR video production system that realises high-quality images alongside an efficient production workflow," the company said in a statement.

The new EOS VR System consists of mirrorless cameras, a dedicated lens, and computer software. Users can capture VR videos by attaching the dedicated lens to the camera, and then utilise the computer software to convert the resulting image files to a standard VR file format, making the post-production process easy.

The new RF5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye lens is a dedicated RF lens equipped with two fisheye lenses, which aims to produce parallax effect that can be used to create 3D 180-degree VR images. When attached to the EOS R5 mirrorless camera, the lens enables users to harness the camera's 8K3 recording capabilities to produce ultra-high definition.

By establishing this system, Canon hopes to cater to the wide-ranging needs of various users, be it VR image creators, production houses, or new users just starting their VR video production journey.