Reliance Jio’s network goes down in certain circles

Chennai :

Days after the massive Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram outage Reliance Jio’s network goes down for many users in India.

Several users have taken to Twitter to complain about the issue and at the moment, the #JioDown hashtag is trending all over the social media platforms.

So far, there is no official confirmation from Reliance.

Most of the users have also claimed that they are unable to make calls or send messages and Jio is showing “no service”

Many users have flooded the social media with the quoting of Reliance Jio’s tweet about the Facebook outage, where Jio had tweeted that “it’s not the Internet”.





No it's not the internet, stop refreshing your chats 😅#WhatsAppDown — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 4, 2021



