Disney+ mobile app exceeds USD 1.5 billion in worldwide consumer spending

According to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data, Disney+ passed $1 billion in worldwide gross revenue in April 2021, and the SVOD platform saw its most mobile spending in a single month ever in July when the app's revenue was 204 per cent above the amount generated during its launch month.

Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has entered a number of new markets, which has helped its mobile app reach the $1.5 billion milestone.

Disney+'s mobile app has now reached an estimated 246.7 million installs since its debut and adoption continues to climb year-over-year. In H1 2021, the app saw more than 64 million installs, up 28 per cent Y/Y from nearly 50 million in the year-ago period.

The app saw its greatest total of first-time installs in a single month during November 2020 when it hit 24.5 million globally. The surge in adoption that month was driven by the service rolling out to South American markets such as Brazil and Argentina.