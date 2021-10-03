Xiaomi working on smartphone with curved 4K display: Report

Beijing :

The smartphone will come with a rectangular camera module in the top-right corner of the back panel with a triple camera setup and a dual-LED flash. Over on the front, it has a curved display that doesn't appear to have a hole punch cut out for the selfie camera.

Xiaomi smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display.

The smartphone is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Xiaomi hasn't shared any details about this upcoming device yet.

Earlier, Xiaomi had filed a patent for a foldable smartphone with a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos.

The smartphone maker had filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and also released 48 images to showcase the handset.