iQOO Z5 offers powerful camera, chip in mid-range segment

New Delhi :

The new smartphone, iQOO Z5, comes in two storage variants. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,990 and Rs 26,990 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It is available in two elegant colour options -- mystic space and arctic dawn.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform and supports an ultra-gaming experience.

There are a lot of other features including a triple rear camera setup and massive battery, which has become important for our daily life.

We reviewed the top-end variant in mystic space colour for a while and here's how it fared.

With deep blue and black tones, the back panel of the smartphone looks beautiful and the best part is that it does not attract smudges. On the front, there's a big display with slim bezels and a punch-hole selfie cutout.

In terms of display, the smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz that helps users in achieving more detailed and smooth visuals while watching movies or during gameplay.

After using the smartphone, we did not face any difficulty with the brightness of the smartphone when viewed from different angles under direct sunlight.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera.

The main camera is supported by the GW3 sensor which automatically optimises photos to produce the best results possible across all the scenarios. The wide-angle camera offers a 120-degree wider view and the 2MP super macro camera captures up to 4 cm close-up shots.

The device also features a Super Night Mode that adds depth to pictures and specialised night filters to deliver a bright and clear image during night scenes.

The images clicked from the rear sensor were nice and clear under direct sunlight or bright light as well as low light conditions.

The 16MP front camera will satisfy your various selfie needs, supporting various modes.

The phone also supports Dual View Video, which allows users to record both the details of a subject and the view around, displaying both the close-up and wide-angle views at the same time.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, which includes 8-cores.

The mobile platform offers better performance compared to its predecessor and enables users to enjoy fully immersive gameplay with realistic graphics.

The smartphone features 4D Game Vibration, Linear Motor, High-Res Audio, Dual Speakers and Liquid Cooling Technology for heat reduction, ensuring a truly immersive and long-lasting gaming experience.

We found that the phone did not lag while multitasking.

The smartphone comes equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge technology.

The battery capacity of the smartphone is more than decent as the phone lasted around a day on a full charge. We used the smartphone to click pictures, watch movies, checking emails playing light games, etc.

Conclusion: At Rs 26,990, the iQOO Z5 is a decent device with neat looks and offers a powerful camera setup, processor and a good battery. The smartphone stands strong in the mid-range segment.



