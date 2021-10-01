Capture Diwali moments with improved camera, more battery on iPhone 13

New Delhi :





iPhone 13 introduces major innovations in technology, including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone, a powerhouse chip, and an impressive leap in battery life.

Featuring a sleek and durable design and the most-talked-about Cinematic mode feature, the device with iOS 15 comes with a big jump in battery life to ensure you can depend on the iPhone when you need it.

Let us see if the new 6.1-inch iPhone 13 (available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colours, starting from Rs 79,900) will be able to help you maintain work-life balance.

Apple has brought major battery life improvements to iPhone 13 -- made possible by A15 Bionic, more efficient components, a larger battery, and power optimisations from a deep integration of hardware and software.

iPhone 13 claims to deliver all-day battery life, offering up to two and a half more hours in a day than iPhone 12. In out test, it did achieve over 2 hours extra battery life that iPhone 12 over moderate usage including occasional video streaming, checking work emails and social media.

A faster Neural Engine in A15 Bionic, new image signal processor (ISP), and advancements in computational photography power all-new features on iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 represents a huge leap in camera design with advancements in hardware and computational photography to deliver stunning photos and videos.

The new Wide camera, with 1.7 µm pixels, comes with the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system and is capable of gathering 47 per cent more light for less noise and brighter results.

Sensor-shift OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) -- a technology introduced in iPhone 12 Pro Max and not found in any other smartphone -- also comes to the Wide camera.

It stabilises the sensor instead of the lens so shots are more steady, while the custom-designed Ultra Wide camera with a new sensor captures images with more detail in the dark areas of photos and videos with less noise.

Photographic Styles will allow you to bring personal photo preferences to every image while still benefiting from Apple's multi-frame image processing.

Preset and customised preferences work across scenes and subjects, and unlike a simple filter, intelligently apply the right adjustments to different parts of the photo to ensure the important elements, like skin tones, are preserved.

The dual-camera system and power of computational photography support Smart HDR 4, now with improved colour, contrast and lighting for each subject in a group photo, including in challenging conditions, making images more true to life, as well as improved Night mode.

The TrueDepth camera supports all the new camera features, including Cinematic mode, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and more.

Much has already been written about the Cinematic mode that records videos of people, pets, and objects with a beautiful depth effect with automatic focus changes, so anyone can capture cinema-style moments.

For creative control, the focus can be changed during and after capture, and users can also adjust the level of bokeh in the Photos app and iMovie for iOS.

Cinematic mode records in Dolby Vision HDR. The device also offers HDR video recording with Dolby Vision -- from capture to editing and sharing -- supported for 4K up to 60 fps on all cameras.

Design-wise, the improved Super Retina XDR OLED display offers great contrast ratio for true blacks and a 28 per cent increase in max outdoor brightness at 800 nits, with higher peak brightness for HDR content like photos and videos at 1200 nits.

The 6.1-inch display features Ceramic Shield on the front, exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any smartphone glass. It has an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and is designed to protect against spills from common liquids.

iPhone 13 uses 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in magnets like those used in MagSafe, 100 per cent recycled tin in the main logic board and, for the first time, in the battery management unit.

The device also uses 100 per cent recycled gold in the plating of the main logic board and the wire in the front camera and rear cameras.

Conclusion: iPhone 13 is a major upgrade to iPhone 12 this Diwali, offering excellent cameras and enhanced battery life, thus delivering breakthrough innovations to help you maintain work-life balance. The device also offers double the entry-level base storage at 128GB, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities.