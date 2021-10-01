Samsung to deploy its cloud-native vRAN solutions in KDDI’s 5G network

Tokyo :

Samsung has extended its collaboration with KDDI to deploy its cloud-native fully virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions on the operator's 5G network.

Samsung's vRAN will allow KDDI users to experience the full potential of 5G while also supporting the operator's pursuit of new 5G use cases and next-generation capabilities.

The companies will begin trials in the first quarter of 2022 while commercial deployment will commence in the second half of 2022, Samsung said in a press release on Thursday.

vRAN technology replaces dedicated baseband hardware with software elements to offer more deployment flexibility, greater scalability and improved resource efficiency in network operation. Leveraging a container-based architecture, Samsung's vRAN enables more flexible deployments and efficiency in network management.

Samsung's vRAN will also simplify end-to-end network management via automation, allowing the Japanese operator to quickly meet the evolving demands of new and existing services with minimal impact on deployment.

Recently, KDDI and Samsung completed the first 5G Standalone (SA) call using the latter's vRAN and another vendor's 5G Massive MIMO radios.

"We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Samsung and to become the first operator in Japan to use their 5G vRAN solutions, which are currently delivering superior performance in commercial networks. We believe in the power of virtualization, and this collaboration serves as a meaningful catalyst for driving the next phase of 5G innovation and advancing our networks to offer best-in-class 5G services," said Kazuyuki Yoshimura, Chief Technology Officer of KDDI.

Earlier this year, Vodafone UK selected Samsung as a leading Open RAN vendor to bring virtualized Radio Access Network to the United Kingdom