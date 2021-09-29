YouTube Music app rolling out to older Wear OS watches this week

San Francisco :

According to The Verge, the app will be available this week for Fossil and Michael Kors' Gen 6 lineup of smartwatches, as well as Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular / LTE, and TicWatch E3. More Wear OS 2 smartwatches are getting the app later this year.

Available on the Play Store, the Wear OS version of YouTube Music offers access to all of your playlists, mixes, and, of course, playback controls, reports 9to5Google.

The YouTube Music Wear OS app allows users to listen to songs while the watch is connected to a Bluetooth device, download music directly to a smartwatch, and control playback.

To downloading the YouTube Music Wear OS app a user just needs to open Google Play Store first on a watch and search for YouTube Music. Select the app so that the download begins. Once installation is done, one can log into an account and start listening.

One can only download songs while the smartwatch is plugged into a charger.

The YouTube Music app first appeared with Wear OS 3, which was introduced last month on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series.