Google Calendar events now include way to start group chats with attendees

San Francisco :

The company launched its rebranded version of Hangouts Chat to customers earlier this year and has slowly added more features to the main Gmail landing page, including its Zoom-like Google Meet video chat.





The new Chat button appears next to the attendee list in a Calendar event, reports The Verge.





Previously, Google only offered the ability to email attendees about a meeting, but since the company has closely integrated Chats and Gmail seemingly to popularize Chats this new addition makes sense.





Users can start a chat before, during, or after the meeting with attendees, and the feature will be toggled on by default.





According to the report, the automatic group chats "only (apply) to participants within your organisation, external attendees are not included in the chat group", Google writes in a post.





The new button will make lives a lot easier for those who add a lot of events to their calendar throughout the day, reports XDA Developers.