Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G to support 12 5G bands: Report

Beijing :

A recent leak revealed that the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will start at Rs 21,999. The phone is expected to arrive in multiple variants such as

6GB RAM + 128GB storage,

8GB RAM + 128GB storage and

8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The leak revealed that the smartphone will go on sale as soon as it goes official in India.

The smartphone may arrive in multiple colours such as truffle black, peach pink, bubblegum blue and snowflake white.

The specifications of the Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G are no secret since it was recently announced in global markets, the report said.

The device is fitted with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen that offers a full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The back panel of the device has a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. It has a 20MP front camera.

The smartphone boots to MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS and it is backed by a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The Snapdragon 778G powered handset will offer LPPDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.