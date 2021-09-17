Galaxy S22 Ultra to support 45W fast charging: Report

Seoul :

The Galaxy S22 Ultra passed through 3C certification with a 5,000 mAh battery. In addition, the 3C listing also reveals the Galaxy S22 Plus with a 4,500 mAh battery, reports GizChina.





Currently, it is unclear if the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will also feature 45W charging or will have just 25W like their predecessor.





The smartphone is expected to come with two zoom lenses with a variable focal length -- the first starting at 3x, the second at 10x.





There will be a small upgrade to the sensors in the two telephoto cameras. The new model will use two 12 MP sensors with 1.22 um pixels and both cameras will feature Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).





The main camera will be the same - it will feature a 108 MP sensor with 0.8 um pixels. The upcoming series will enter mass production in November this year.





The smartphones in the lineup will be available for purchase from January 2022 and all the models in the series are expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset.





Previous rumors suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to continue the dual 10MP telephoto camera setup on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. One of the lenses will be a periscope lens that will offer 10x optical zoom.