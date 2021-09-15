Realme's sub-brand DIZO unveils two new smartwatches

DIZO, a brand under smartphone company realme, on Wednesday unveiled two new smartwatches DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro for Rs 2,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively.

New Delhi : The A1.69-inch DIZO Watch 2 features 600nits of high-brightness, 2.5D glass and premium and yet sturdy metal frame to offer users a never-before experience.



For their well-being, it can track and monitor heart rate, sleep, SpO2, menstruation cycle for women and also help in breathing exercises along with 15 sports modes.



"India is one of the fastest-growing smartwatch markets and DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro come as a treat for the consumers," Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India, said in a statement.



"We are positive that these smartwatches would cater to our health and lifestyle conscious consumers who are looking for a variety of features at competitive prices," Panda added.



The DIZO Watch Pro, on the other hand, comes equipped with built-in dual GPS and GLONASS positioning for precision location tracking along with 90 sports modes, multiple health monitoring to function as a perfect health companion for one's fitness regime.



The DIZO Watch Pro comes with a 1.75-inch (4.4cm) HD touchscreen display with 600nits high brightness.



It is also preloaded with health tracking features, which include 24x7 heart rate, sleep and SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring and other activities such as steps, calories, distance, sedentary and water intake reminders, etc.



Both DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Watch Pro will be available on Flipkart from September 22, at Rs 1,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively as launch prices for a limited period.