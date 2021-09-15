iPhone 13 series in India: Price, availability and more

Similar to the iPhone 12 series, the new iPhone 13 series comes in four sizes, the iPhone 13 featuring a 6.1-inch display, iPhone 13 mini with a 5.4-inch display, iPhone 13 Pro featuring a 6.1-inch display,

and the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.





The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in five colours - Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Red. The iPhone 13 will have a new chip called the A15 Bionic that will power features like automatically detecting when the phone's camera is pointed at text. Apple said the iPhone 13 will have custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds.

Here are the prices of the phones in India:





iPhone 13 Pro Max

1TB: Rs 1,79,900

512GB: Rs 1,59,900

256GB: Rs 1,39.900

128GB: Rs 1,29,900





iPhone 13 Pro

1TB: Rs 1,69,900

512GB: Rs 1,49,900

256GB: Rs 1,29,900

128GB: Rs 1,19,900





iPhone 13

512GB: Rs 1,09,900

256GB: Rs 89,900

128GB: Rs 79,900





iPhone 13 mini

512GB: Rs 99,900

256GB: Rs 79,900

128GB: Rs 69,900





Same as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the all-new Pro models will be available for pre-orders starting at 5:30 pm IST on Friday and available beginning September 24. The Basic model starts at Rs 69,000 in India.