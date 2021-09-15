Will India get lucky with the iPhone 13?

New Delhi :

Apple aficionados in India braced themselves for the event at which the company was set to announce several products. However, all eyes were on the iPhone 13 which is deemed to be the centerpiece of the event. The Cupertino-based company was expected to launch four models of the iPhone, including iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Presently, there is no confirmation on when the iPhone 13 series will be launched in India. If last year’s release is any indicator, the new series could be made available by the end of September. The global shortage of chips might prompt Apple to first release the 2021 models only in select markets.