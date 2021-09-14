Samsung releases new monitor designed for video conferences

Seoul :

Samsung's new monitor, S40VA, comes with a pop-up webcam and microphone on the top of its display. It allows consumers to use it only when needed, offering an enhanced design look and security.





The 24-inch monitor, which comes with an IPS display panel with a viewing angle of 178 degrees, is also installed with a built-in speaker.





The new webcam monitor will be available in major markets in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. In South Korea, the product will be sold at 380,000 won ($324), reports Yonhap news agency.





Samsung said the new monitor boasts an infrared camera with 2 million pixels that also received Windows Hello certification, Microsoft Corp.'s face recognition security tool, allowing people to use login services without entering passwords.





The product also comes with various eye protection and ergonomic features.





Samsung expects demand for its new webcam monitor to be strong as work-from-home and distance learning have become more prevalent amid the prolonged pandemic.





Samsung was the world's fifth-largest PC monitor vendor last year, according to market researcher International Data.