OPPO F19s bags Bluetooth certification, may launch soon

The smartphone with model number CPH2223, has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site, confirming it to support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, reports GSMArena.





A previous leak claimed the F19s will launch in India soon at around Rs 18,000 ($245/210) with a Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood.





In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to come with 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.





It may house a 48MP main camera a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it may come with a 16MP front-facing camera.





The OPPO F19s is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.





Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.





For connectivity, the device may offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.