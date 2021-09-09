MediaTek launches Kompanio 900T chipset for tablets, notebooks

Taipei :

The announcement of Kompanio 900T follows MediaTek's recent launch of Kompanio 1300T, which is designed for premium tablets.

"The Kompanio 900 delivers robust computing power, outstanding audio and video multimedia features, smooth gaming capabilities and support for the latest 5G and wireless features so users can get the most out of their devices," Zeng Baoqing, general manager of MediaTek's Intelligent Multimedia Division, said in a statement.

Kompanio 900T is built on the advanced 6nm process and integrates an octa-core CPU architecture with two Arm Cortex-A78 ultra-performance cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores, plus an Arm Mali-G68 GPU and MediaTek APU (AI processor) for serious mobile computing power.

The chipset supports flagship LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage and is also adaptable to 2K resolution 120Hz refresh rate screens, providing fast performance for both business and gaming applications.

The platform comes integrated with a 5G modem and supports standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) dual-mode networking with full coverage of 5G sub-6GHz, along with 5G dual-carrier aggregation and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services.

Equipped with MediaTek's MiraVision image quality engine and AI enhanced video display features, the platform can enhance SDR video content to near HDR quality and upgrade HDR10 to nearly HDR10+, in addition to supporting HDR10+ video playback image quality enhancement features in real-time.

The devices powered by MediaTek Kompanio 900T will be available soon, the company said.