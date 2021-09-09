Intel's Mobileye to launch robotaxi service in Germany in 2022

Munich :

The collaboration between Intel subsidiary Mobileye and Sixt, a leading international provider of mobility services headquartered in Germany, also aspires to scale driverless ride-sharing services across Germany and other European countries later this decade.





"With strong logistics and operational partners like SIXT, Mobileye can bring the promise of full autonomy to live in cities around the world. We are delighted that Germany is a first mover," Mobileye CEO, Prof Amnon Shashua, said in a statement.





Riders will be able to access the service via the Moovit app as well as the SIXT app. The autonomous robotaxi offering will be included in SIXT's holistic mobility platform ONE, which combines in just one app product for ride-hailing as well as car rental, car-sharing, and car subscriptions.





"This strategic collaboration is the next step in expanding our integrated mobility platform ONE and underlines our company's evolution towards becoming the industry's leading provider of innovative and digital premium mobility. We are delighted to leverage the remarkable technology leadership of Mobileye to bring driverless mobility to customers in Germany and beyond," Sixt added.





By integrating the services of cooperation partners like Mobileye, the ONE mobility platform gives SIXT customers worldwide access to more than 200,000 vehicles, 1,500 cooperation partners, around 1.5 million drivers, and, soon even robotaxi services.





Mobileye also unveiled the vehicles - branded with MoovitAV and Sixt - that will be produced in volume and used for the robotaxi service in Germany.