Nintendo reportedly bringing Game Boy, Game Boy Color games to Switch Online

Japanese video game company Nintendo may finally be ready to bring its storied handheld gaming library to the Nintendo Switch. According to The Verge, reports suggest that Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles will soon join the 100-plus NES and SNES games that it currently offers via its Switch Online subscription service.





There's no word on which titles might arrive, and one shouldn't necessarily expect their favourites to be among them, particularly to start. Nintendo has curated its NES and SNES libraries for Switch very slowly, some of them are pretty deep cuts, and many titles like 'Earthbound', 'Chrono Trigger' and 'Super Mario RPG' are still MIA two years later.





It makes a lot of sense that Nintendo would ramp up more classic content, particularly now that the Switch is well into its life and Nintendo is watching its competitors capitalize on remakes, remasters and next-gen patches that make older games look better and give their new consoles some extra life. For a while, people wondered Nintendo would continue going down the NES Classic and SNES Classic route, releasing cute limited-edition miniature USB versions of its Game Boy or Nintendo 64 with preloaded games on board, too.





But the Game Boy's 30th anniversary came and went without a miniature Game Boy, and now there is a global chip shortage. It would be great to see more opportunities to let new gamers in on old classics and not just in terms of remakes like Link's 'Awakening', originally on Game Boy, Game Boy Color.