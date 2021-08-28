Itel teases bigger powerful battery for its new smartphone

Itel, India's most trusted smartphone brand, is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone under the Vision series equipped with a bigger battery and a big waterdrop display.

New Delhi : The upcoming smartphone is said to be the biggest battery to have ever been put on an itel smartphone, industry sources told IANS on Saturday.



The sources also disclosed that the new addition to the company's smartphone portfolio will be equipped with a high-capacity battery, a big waterdrop display, a curved-edge design and various other features targeted to cater to the consumer aspiration for a bigger and better smartphone.



While the detailed specifications are currently under wraps, sources have informed that the new launch will be a budget smartphone that will come equipped with an 8MP dual rear camera, 5MP selfie camera.



It will also have security features like fingerprint and face unlock along with the latest Android 11 operating system. It will also have 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory.



With itel's earlier associations, we have learnt that itel with the singular objective of democratizing technology for masses and brand vision of aitel hai. Life sahi hai' is aggressively making smartphones more accessible and affordable with technological advancements like Water Drop Display, Dual Security Features, Trendy designs.



The company has recently launched its all-rounder phone A48 in a reloaded avatar with exclusive and value-centric Jio benefits for Rs 6,399.



itel A48 is an all-rounder smartphone as it can fulfill all the aspirations of a technology enthusiast, ranging from entertainment with a big water drop HD+ display, seamless power backup with a 3000mAh powerful battery, advanced security with smart fingerprint and face unlock, high-capacity storage power to photography with AI dual camera.



It is evident that the 'new normal' has turned smartphones from a luxury to an essential need. For rural demography, a smartphone has become the only medium for online education, financial transaction, and entertainment and Infotainment consumption for the millennials.



itel as a brand suits the aspirations of these masses with its wide range of portfolio of value plus devices ranging between 4K to 7K price segment.



According to the latest Counterpoint report, itel has carved its leadership in the entry-level smartphone segment by registering its position as the No 1 smartphone brand in the sub-Rs 6,000 segment for two consecutive quarters Q1 and Q2.