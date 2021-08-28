Lenovo aims to expand footprint with Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

The surge in PC demand continued through the second quarter of 2021, despite global component shortages and logistics issues, and Lenovo shipped most laptops globally in the second quarter this year.

New Delhi : The laptop maker shipped just over 20 million PC units, according to the IDC.



To further strengthen its footprint in India, the Hong Kong-based tech giant has launched a new light-weight laptop named Yoga Slim 7i Carbon.



Yoga Slim 7i Carbon starts at Rs 1,19,990 and is available in a single 'Moon White' finish.



Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with a 13.3-inch display with a 91 per cent active area ratio in 16:10 aspect ratio.



There is Dolby Vision, 100 per cent SRGB color gamut, and 300 nits brightness. It is certified by TUV Rheinland for a comfortable viewing experience by filtering out harmful blue rays.



Thanks to the aspect ratio, the display makes the viewing angle. The maximum measured brightness is 340 nits (cd/m2) in the middle of the screen and 325 nits (cd/m2) average across the surface with a maximum deviation of 7 per cent.



The display is really bright even in bright sunlight. In addition, if you are someone who loves watching videos on your notebook, then you would definitely love the machine.



To unlock the display, the HD webcam supports IR facial recognition. The webcam also worked as expected but, while the quality of picture and audio was average.



In terms of design, the laptop receives really good marks thanks to matte Moon White colour and aero-grad e carbon fibre material that is touted to meet MIL-STD-810G standards.



There is a glass-covered touchpad. The laptop comes with Lenovo and Yoga brandings at the top. The bottom panel has two speaker cutouts, and one ventilation grill, with the hot air escaping from two vents on the back.



It weighs less than 1kg as well as measures about 14.9 x 296.9 x 208.55mm and you would be easily able to fit it into even a small backpack.



The machine packs a 50 Whr battery that is rated to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback or 13 hours of "all-day office" productivity.



There is also a Rapid Charge Boost fast charging technology that is claimed to provide two hours of usage in just 15 minutes of charge. During our review with an average usage the laptop covered our task for around 8-9 hours on a single charge, meaning you can carry the machine without a charger.



The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon's keyboard is quite good for typing. It features big keys with proper ] spacing in between them. The keysboard's surface is smooth and also has a nice travel distance of 1.0mm.



Apart from the keyboard, the touchpad on the notebook is large and smooth with superb accuracy and responsiveness. In addition, the buttons are soft to click down.



You get two Thunderbolt 4 connectors to the left, as well as one USB Type-C 3.2 (Gen. 2) port, and an audio jack on the right. Lenovo includes a dongle inside the package that offers HDMI, VGA, and USB Type-A outputs.



The Yoga Slim 7i comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X graphics. There is support for 16GB of LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM and 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.



Let's start with the Geekbench benchmark score, it scored 1,137 in the single-core test and 4,812 in the multi-core test.



Similarly, on Cinebench R23, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon scored 1,282 points in the single-core test and 3,564 points in the multi-core test.



During our review, we had no issues when multitasking between different apps. The laptop ran Google Chrome, MS Word as well as different games without any fault in performance. Interestingly, the Iris Xe graphics also allows you to indulge in some easy gaming.



The machine comes with two HARMAN Kardon-backed 2W speakers at the rear. The audio output is enhanced with Dolby Atmos as well. In terms of performance, the audio performance was really breathtaking.



Conclusion: Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is one of the finest laptops that one can buy right away. It is one of the slimmest machines with appropriate power for daily usage.



However, the laptop is definitely going to face stiff competition from Microsoft Surface 4, Dell XPS 13 9310 as well as Asus ExpertBook B9.