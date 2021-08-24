Optiemus Joins Wistron To Boost 'Make In India', To Invest Rs 1,350 Cr

New Delhi :

Homegrown electronics manufacturing company Optiemus on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Taiwanese giant Wistron to manufacture mobile devices, IT hardware, and automotive-EV products with an investment of nearly Rs 1,350 crore.





Optiemus said that it targets a revenue of nearly Rs 38,000 crore in multiple product segments while ramping up its manpower significantly to reach a figure of around 11,000 in the next three-five years.





The strategic alliance will offer a unique proposition in Indian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market backed by joint product development, engineering capabilities, software, and firmware development, besides giving a boost to employment generation in the country.





The alliance will also work towards creating a joint hub in India for design solutions product development, apart from bringing smart manufacturing to the country.





"The strategic combination of manufacturing expertise and technical prowess of both India and Taiwan will herald a new era in the Indian electronics eco-system and help realize the vision of a $5 trillion economy," said A Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics Limited.





Apart from manufacturing mobile phones, the alliance will also work towards the design and manufacturing of tablets, laptops, hearables/wearables, telecom products, IoT/Industrial IoT, smart meters/devices, and automotive-EV products.





Optiemus has two manufacturing plants in Noida with a total combined manufacturing capacity of about two million devices per month.





"A world-class design and manufacturing infrastructure in India is the need of the hour to fulfill the untapped demand from the global players where quality is paramount. PLI will be a key enabler to bridge any gaps in developing the ecosystem for the next decade." Said David Shen, President, and CEO, Wistron Smart Devices.





Through this partnership, Optiemus and Wistron will jointly explore the possibilities of catering to both domestic and overseas customers through OEL's manufacturing facilities.