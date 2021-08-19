Facebook now reveals most-viewed content in News Feed

Facebook has released its first report on the most widely viewed content in News Feed, starting with domains, links, Pages and posts in the US.

New Delhi : The majority (57 per cent) of posts that people see is from their family and friends, in line with changes "we made in the past so that content from friends and family makes up a larger portion of News Feed", Facebook said in a statement late on Wednesday.



"It's important to note that there is so much content on Facebook that even the most-viewed content is still a small portion of what people see," the company added.



Fewer than 13 per cent of content views were on posts with links, and the top-viewed news domains account for only 0.31 per cent of all content views in News Feed.



Of those outlets, mainstream media dominate by views.



"This report sheds light on the kinds of posts and Pages that are actually the most widely viewed with many of the most-viewed Pages focused on sharing content about pets, cooking, family, and relatable viral content,' the company noted.



Facebook said that to paint a complete picture and provide more extensive detail of what people actually see on its platform, it will release ‘Widely Viewed Content Reports' on a quarterly basis, starting in the US and eventually including more international data.