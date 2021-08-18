Spotify expands 'Music and Talk' feature in India

New Delhi :

The new feature will also be available in countries including Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia.

"This is the first time that creators will be able to work on a new listening experience that brings together music and spoken-word content in an easy and elegant package -- exclusively via Anchor and Spotify," the company said in a statement.

The Music+Talk shows enable creators to add full-length music tracks from Spotify's catalog alongside their talk segments.

They could make a music-centric show with talk, comparable to a radio show. It could even be a show about music that deep dives into genres, albums, artists, interviews with musicians, or the history of all things music.

Or, if creators simply want to share their wellness journey with listeners, they could consider a talk-focused show with music through a guided meditation or workout show, a cooking show and more.

"Since we started testing Music+Talk, it has become beloved by creators and listeners alike -- giving everyone the opportunity to talk about the music they love and create content around it while benefiting the artists and rights holders (who receive royalties for tracks played within Music+Talk shows)," the company said.

"It has become one of our most-requested creation features from podcasters and music lovers around the world, who will now be able to make their own Music+Talk shows using Spotify's catalog of 70 million tracks," it added.