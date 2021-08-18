Samsung launches affordable Galaxy A03s in India

Samsung on Wednesday launched its affordable Galaxy A03s smartphone for Indian consumers that comes in two storage options starting at Rs 11,499.

New Delhi : The Galaxy A03s is priced at Rs 11,499 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It offers three colours -- black, blue and white and will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.



Galaxy A03s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 20:9 aspect ratio that provides vivid clarity.



The smartphone offers an immersive viewing experience and is a delight for binge-watchers to enjoy their favourite content on the go, the company said in a statement.



Galaxy A03s is equipped with a triple camera setup that lets you take sharp and clear shots, it added.



On the rear, it has a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera. There is a 5MP front camera that comes with live focus, built-in filters and different camera modes so you can take the best possible selfies.



The smartphone is powered by the advanced Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 5000mAh battery.



Galaxy A03s supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 Core that offers separate viewing and interaction along with the Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience at night time. It comes with a side fingerprint sensor.



The smartphone also supports premium Samsung services that include Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Smart Switch for a smooth experience.