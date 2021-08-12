OPPO, Spotify to bring personalised playlists for users

Smartphone maker OPPO on Thursday announced its partnership with music-streaming platform Spotify to bring personalised playlists for users that suit their moods and emotions.

New Delhi : The tie-up with Spotify is in keeping with OPPO Reno6 Series cameras that allow users to capture every emotion in portrait with Bokeh Flare Portrait Video in professional-grade quality, the company claimed.



"We are excited to associate with Spotify, the world's largest music streaming app, to deepen our relationship with consumers by providing a personalised listening experience," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said in a statement.



"This partnership will allow users to capture their emotions in portrait and listen to their favourite music curated to their moods. Music transcends boundaries and speaks to your deepest emotions and that is what this personalised playlist is designed to do. By understanding how exactly you are feeling, it fetches music that truly resonates with you," Khanoria added,OPPO's partnership with Spotify allows existing users to listen to their favourite songs, along with fresh selections, curated on the basis of moods and emotions.



New users are introduced to new playlists and songs that are gradually fine tuned to the listener's tastes.



"We worked with OPPO to bring the power of our personalisation through a first of its kind digital experience to launch the Reno6, where users can get a playlist personalised to their current mood," Arjun Ravi Kolady, Head of Sales, Spotify India.