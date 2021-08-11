Truecaller's Guardians app crosses 1 mn downloads, India leads

Bangalore :

Launch in March this year, Guardians has received 4.5 stars rating on Google Play Store and is also typically among the top 10 apps in the Maps and Navigation category, the company said in a statement.





The app supports multiple languages including Hindi, Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Indonesian and is also available on Apple App Store.





The company has added new features to the app -- satellite view, location-based alerts, and activity-based alerts.





Using the satellite view, users can see a real map of Earth along with accurate topographical details.





With location-based alerts feature, the app will allow users to mark their most frequent places like their home, school or workplace. These locations can be their safe space and whenever someone moves out of this 'safe' place, the Guardians can be notified of the same.





Activity-based alerts is an opt-in feature, where users can enable it if they want to use it.





It is based on the users' activity and uses Android's Activity Recognition API to send notifications when one starts walking or driving faster than 50km/h.





"After developing an app that protects people in their digital lives, Truecaller has committed to real-world safety. As a brand, we are ready to work with local government officials to keep everyone and their loved ones safe," the company said in the statement.





"Guardians will never share any personal information with any third-party apps for commercial use, including our very own Truecaller app. This is our commitment to personal safety," it added.