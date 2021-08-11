Xiaomi unveils MIX 4 with under-display camera

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has unveiled a new smartphone called MIX 4 in mainland China that comes with an under-display camera.

San Francisco : The smartphone comes in four storage variants 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB and retails at 4,999 yuan, 5,299 yuan, 5,799 yuan and 6,299 yuan, respectively.



"Xiaomi MIX 4 showcases the ultimate full-screen display with the latest CUP (Camera Under Panel) technology, complete with an all-new lightweight fine ceramic unibody," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.



The smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED 3D curved display and has a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate.



Xiaomi MIX 4 features a 108MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, 8MP periscope camera to ensure ultra-clear image quality with extreme clarity. There is a 20MP CUP camera for selfies.



"It has been 5 years since Xiaomi launched its first MIX concept phone," the company said.



"Today, Xiaomi MIX 4 makes a triumphant return with brand new Camera Under Panel design, a technology iterated through three major generations, five years, sixty patents, $77 million investment and hundreds of engineers," it addedXiaomi MIX 4 features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform. This features an increased CPU clock speed of 3GHz, compared with the 2.84GHz speeds of the Snapdragon 888.



With a massive 4,500mAh battery, MIX 4 delivers next-generation charging in the form of 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.



The MIX 4 comes in three colors ceramic black, ceramic white and the all-new Ceramic Gray.