IBM Working To Set Up Software Lab In Kochi

Kochi :

IBM on Wednesday announced that it is working to set up a software lab in Kochi, during a discussion between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India, and Gaurav Sharma, Vice-President, IBM India Software Labs.





The three discussed the role of technology in accelerating the digital mission in the state.





During the virtual meeting, Vijayan shared his vision of making Kerala a digital knowledge economy, the changes introduced in the IT policy and the role of technology in helping various sectors reset and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.





The Kerala Chief Minister discussed the importance of collaboration between industries, government and the academia to drive growth opportunities within the state.





Gaurav Sharma discussed the proposed expansion of IBM software lab's operations in Kerala which includes establishing a state-of-the-art product engineering, design and software development centre in Kochi.





This centre will focus on developing solutions, infusing global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies, including automation, data and artificial intelligence (AI), and security to support the requirements of the government and global customers.





Speaking on the occasion, Patel said IBM India is a microcosm of the IBM corporation committed to furthering the country's vision of 'Make in India'.





"IBM brings its best global practices to India and we hope to do that in Kerala as well by building indigenous skills in the state that will create a talent pool for the global marketplace. Expansion in Kerala would provide us access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skill development and enhance employability," Patel added.





"Technology development centres play an important role in driving economic growth by bringing innovations to the market quickly. We will extend our full support to IBM to establish its software development centre in Kerala.





"I'm confident that our talent and IBM's leading technologies will have a far-reaching impact which will create employment opportunities, accelerate digital innovation and provide a strong foundation for the IT/ITeS sector in the state," Vijayan said.





At present, IBM Software Labs operate from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in India.