How emojis can help create a more empathetic world

San Francisco :

The tiny emojis being shared on billions of devices worldwide can play a major role in digital communication, with most people saying that emoji compels them to feel more empathy towards others, according to an Adobe report.





Adobe's global emoji study found that emoji even helps people overcome language barriers and form connections that would otherwise be difficult to do.

"We were surprised and delighted by the discoveries made in the survey, most notably how enthusiastic respondents were for emoji as a means to express themselves," the company said in a statement.

Emoji sometimes get criticised for being overly saccharine, but this sweetness is key when it comes to diffusing some of the heaviness of online communication.

"Many of the emoji are focused on positive emotions, so it's easy to insert them into our conversations and lighten the mood," the Adobe study said.

It's not surprising that over half of those surveyed feel more comfortable using emoji than talking on the phone or in-person.

This applies to less intense situations too. Dating, for example, can be tricky — especially when it's online or via digital apps, as it often is now.

The study also found that emoji even helps people overcome language barriers and form connections that would otherwise be difficult to do.

In celebration of World Emoji Day on Saturday, Adobe's ‘2021 Global Emoji Trend Report' surveyed 7,000 people in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.