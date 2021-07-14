Homegrown tech firm PLAY unveils 2 wireless headphones

New Delhi :

The headphones come with their proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers for a superior audio experience.





In addition, the PLAYGO BH47 headphone is equipped with an advanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature, whereas PLAYGO BH22 comes with dual equalsers that shift between deep bass or normal mode and offers distinctive and elevated bass output based on the user's mood and choice of music.





"We are extremely excited to announce the latest additions to our long list of new-age devices equipped with elegant design and top-notch audio experience," Vikas Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of PLAY, said in a statement.





"With pandemic still looming, the devices will prove to be perfect companions both for work-from-home professionals as well as audio fanatics," he added.





Both the headphones provide dual connectivity with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for lossless audio, along with braided AUX cable with an in-built mic.





The PLAYGO BH47 is powered by Qualcomm Chipset with active noise cancellation, for clear voice and enhanced communication.





It also comes with quick charge support and offers music usage time of up to 30 hours while only needing three hours to juice up completely.





The PLAYGO BH22 is also powered by advanced processors so that users can experience trouble-free and crystal-clear communication.





It comes with power-packed performance and offers up to 35 hours of playtime while only needing four hours to charge fully.





The device is also equipped with dual equalisers and can operate up to a distance of 10 meters.