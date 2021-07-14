OPPO unveils premium Reno6 smartphone series in India

New Delhi :

The new OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G will be available for Rs 39,990 and Rs 29,990 in two new colours -- aurora and stellar Black -- on Flipkart from July 20.





"The Reno6 series is perfectly poised to redefine the frontiers of what you can expect out a smartphone," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India told IANS.





The phones feature a 6.5-inch 3D curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring a smooth feel and comfortable viewing experience.





The display is HDR10+ certified for a more vivid visual experience. Paired with this display is 360-degree Light-Sensing enabled by two ambient light sensors, which improve the accuracy of auto-brightness adjustments, making the viewing experience more comfortable.





"Consumers today are looking for superior imaging capability, stunning design, powerful performance, and an unparalleled experience," Khanoria said.





"To cater to these demands, we launched our most awaited Reno6 series- crafted and designed with passion. The 5G superphone will enable users to capture their emotions in portrait providing an ultimate professional-level experience," he added.





Both the Reno6 Pro 5G and the Reno6 5G feature an AI-enabled 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear and a 32MP front camera. Additionally, the devices have a dedicated colour temperature sensor that captures colours more accurately.





It comes with an industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, Reno Glow design and AI Highlight Video to provide a top-notch experience.





In addition to this, to deliver a flagship-level performance, the Reno6 Series are powered by powerful chipsets -- MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in Reno6 Pro 5G and MediaTek Dimensity 900 in Reno6 5G.





The Reno6 Pro 5G will be available in the 12GB+ 256GB variant while the Reno6 5G will be available in the 8GB+128GB variant.