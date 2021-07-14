Samsung unveils 3-door refrigerators for compact kitchen

New Delhi :

The 580L variant starts at Rs 89,990 while the 579L is available at a starting price of Rs 95,990 across online and offline platforms.





"The new French Door Refrigerators give consumers the flexibility to manage refrigerator storage as per their convenience with the convertible option," Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.





"As consumer preferences are changing to suit the current environment, we at Samsung remain committed to bringing innovations that help improve the lives of our consumers," Pullan added.





The refrigerator is skillfully designed for compact modern kitchens.





With just a simple touch, users can convert their freezer into a fridge which gives more storage capacity.





Samsung's Twin Cooling Plus technology works with two separate evaporators for the fridge and freezer to minimise temperature fluctuation.





This innovation adds a new level of convenience which makes it possible to control optimal humidity and temperature to separate the moisture in the fridge from the freezer.





A higher humidity of up to 70 per cent preserves food for a longer period. Twin Cooling Plus technology prevents air transition between the two compartments resulting in the prevention of mixed odours.





The water dispenser comes with an in-built water tank of 4L capacity. It also provides storage space which you can use to organise and store fruits and vegetables separately. It comes with a capacity of 21.7 L for each box.





These new refrigerators come with a 10-year warranty on the compressor and digital inverter technology that provides up to 50 per cent energy savings.