Upcoming MacBook Pro might feature upgraded 1080p webcam: Report

The upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be receiving "an updated, improved 1080p webcam" alongside the "entire Mac lineup," citing a tipster, MacRumors reported.





Apple's most recent Mac, the 24-inch iMac, features a 1080p webcam; however, its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro continue to feature a 720p camera.





While the quality of the webcam itself hasn't changed, Apple says that thanks to M1 and its latest image signal processor, image quality is improved on the MacBooks, the report said.





A recent report said that Apple's upcoming 'M2' processor will be arriving in early 2022 with the first hardware using it set to be some form of MacBook with an updated colour scheme.





In November, five months before Apple announced its new iPad Pro, the same tipster stated that Apple would bring the M1 chip to its next-generation iPad, which turned out to be accurate.