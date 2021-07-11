Huami to unveil new OS, chip for smartwatches on July 13

Beijing :

The company will be announcing its new those at the event dubbed "The Future of Health" on July 13, GizmoChina reported.





A Weibo post by Huang Wang, the founder, and CEO of Huami Technology, revealed that its new self-developed operating system is better suited for watches and can better take advantage of the health features present in wearables.





The CEO also shared a video of what appears to be a redesigned interface for heart rate measurement.





It's unclear if the operating system is still based on RTOS or it is entirely new from scratch. However, one feature is a dynamic watch face.





The Chinese leaker who has had hands-on experience with the new operating system praises the UI and user experience.





More details about its upcoming Huangshan chipset were also revealed.





According to Huang, the new processor, which should launch as the Huangshan 2S, will have an independent GPU.





It will be a dual-core chipset based on the RISC-V architecture, and it will not only be more powerful but also have lower power consumption.