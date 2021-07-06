Panasonic unveils new Android TV series in India

New Delhi :

The two series, which is manufactured in India, features 11 models with a screen size ranging from 32-65 inches. The JS series starts at Rs 25,490, while the JX series starts at Rs 50,990.





"With the JS and JX series of Android TVs, we aim to deliver true, life-like viewing experience to our customers," Vishal Kanwal, Product Category Chief, CE, Panasonic India said, in a statement.





"The Android enabled 4K TV features a built-in Google Assistant that not only allows viewers to access unlimited OTT content but enables control through voice command without the use of Remote," Kanwal added.





Powered by Miraie, the all-new series provides a smarter and connected experience across all home appliances, elevating the everyday lives of its users.





With the Miraie app, you can control all your Panasonic appliances like AC and Smart Doorbells on one big screen.





The new range also features built-in Google Assistant and works with Alexa that allows users to explore endless smart capabilities.





The new range extends the ultimate cinematic experience to viewers in the comfort of their homes.





It provides a seamless experience and supports OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Hotstar, YouTube, Voot, SonyLive, ALTBalaji, Eros Now and many more.