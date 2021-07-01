Apple declares 12-inch MacBook from 2015 'vintage' product

San Francisco :

Tech giant Apple has added the very first 12-inch MacBook to its list of vintage and obsolete products, limiting the support options that owners have.





The 12-inch MacBook from 2015 was added to Apple's list of vintage and obsolete products on June 30. The device's addition to the vintage product list comes about six years after the laptop was first launched.





The 12-inch MacBook was Apple's smallest Mac to house a Retina display and was priced at $1,299, AppleInsider reported.





Apple updated the MacBook with fresh internals in 2016 and again in 2017. However, the company quietly discontinued the model in 2019 Apple defines "vintage" devices as those that have not been manufactured for more than five years but fewer than seven years.





"Obsolete" products, on the other hand, are those that have been discontinued for more than seven years.





Obsolete products are not able to receive hardware service from Apple technicians or Authorized Service Providers, with "no exceptions".