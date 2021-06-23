TikTok 'Jumps' to let creators add mini apps to videos

San Francisco :

Short video-making app TikTok has announced a new feature called Jumps that will let creators embed mini apps to their videos. Jumps can be built by third-party providers after being approved by the Chinese company.





Platforms like Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse and Tabelog were part of the beta test and according to TikTok, BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL and WATCHA will implement their own 'Jumps' in the coming weeks.





"TikTok has become a destination both to be entertained and to learn; through TikTok Jump, we're creating that 'last mile' of our community's discovery journey and helping to spark action and deeper interaction both on and off the platform," said Sean Kim, Head of Product, TikTok US.





Creators making a video will be able to choose a Jump to add and will then be able to customise the content that viewers see after tapping on the Jump.





The feature is currently being tested with a select group of creators and TikTok will roll the feature for all soon.





Snapchat also has a similar feature called Minis, which allows users to share and use small apps and games with friends.





WeChat also has thousands of such mini apps on its platform.