Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE perfectly blends productivity with fun

New Delhi :

Among the two, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a large 12.4-inch display and an S Pen included in the box, perfect for taking entertainment, productivity, and creativity to the next level.





The fact is that Samsung dominated the tablet market in India with 34 per cent volume market share in Q1 2021, regaining the top position in the segment.





The time was just ripe to introduce its next tab line-up, whether for studying remotely, connecting with friends or enjoying personal entertainment.





Galaxy Tab S7 FE with Android 11 OS is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 50,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It comes in four colours: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink.





Let us see if Galaxy Tab S7 FE (6GB+128GB) in Mystic Black colour justifies its specifications for the new normal.





To blend productivity with creativity, an S Pen is included in-box, so you can make the most of that large display and power through your tasks with even greater efficiency.





With Samsung Notes, the user can easily convert on-screen handwritten notes to text.





You can keep your notes organised with automatic tags and use Intelligent Search to find the exact note you need in an instant.





Weighing 608 grams, Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a large 12.4-inch display supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture and 244 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution for vivid picture details and true-to-life visuals.





The device houses Dolby Atmos sound quality via AKG speakers and the sound quality was pretty good.





At 10090mAh, the mega battery will give you enough juice for a long work-day or late-night streaming.





Galaxy Tab S7 FE supports 45W superfast charge and will get you full charge in just about two-hour window.





The Tab S7 FE comes with a 15W charger inbox while the 45W fast charger can be purchased separately at Samsung.com and retail outlets.





The device offers Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor for enhanced performance and ensures smooth multitasking experience. There was no lag while streaming Netflix or Amazon Prime for long hours on the device.





Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports 8MP rear camera and 5MP front landscape mode camera, that is good for video calling and Zoom meetings.





With Multi-Active Window, you can open up to three apps at once -- browse the web take notes and stream a video -- all on one screen.





With App Pair, you can also save and quickly launch your favourite combination of apps together in Multi-Active Window.





For the creative souls, Clip Studio Paint and Canva design tools work with S Pen for smooth and sharp drawings and designs.





For avid note-takers, the Noteshelf tool will help create detailed, colourful notes with S Pen.





The device offers Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Output), sensors like Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light and Hall, video recording at FHD (1920×1080) at 30fps and Playback at UHD (3840×2160) at 30fps.





Book Cover and Book Cover Keyboard one has to purchase separately.





Conclusion: Amid the myriad of devices to choose from, a tablet still excites the youngsters and Gen Z purely for its form factor and ease.





With remote working and virtual learning here to stay, Galaxy Tab S7 FE will help you stay productive, creative and find a ‘Me Time' with various video streaming platforms.