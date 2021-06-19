Apple releases updates for iMovie, Final Cut Pro

San Francisco :

The most visual change is iMovie, which has now been updated to version 10.2.4. It now adds 16 new backgrounds, a mixture of solid and textured images, which can be used within videos, AppleInsider reported.





The 2.4GB iMovie 10.2.4 update fixes an issue that means the Mac app can now import videos from iMovie 2.3 for iOS.





Apple only said that the 2.3GB Motion 5.5.2 update contains "stability improvements." From first user reports, these appear to address rendering issues causing crashes on M1 Macs.





Final Cut Pro 10.5.3 is the largest update at 3.1GB, and adds stability improvements plus a handful of new features. It's now possible to create and edit column views, plus there are improved options for sorting clips.





The updated Final Cut Pro also expands on ways of searching for media within the browser, using notes, clip names and markers.





Then Compressor is updated to version 4.5.3, again with stability improvements. Apple's encoding app now also has notifications for the progress of encoding batches, plus new embedded audio descriptions.