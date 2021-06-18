OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives first software update

Beijing :

The changelog mentions improvements to the colour accuracy of the display, ironing of some stability issues and tuning for the selfie portrait mode.





The software version is OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 but the interesting part is that it's still not being widely distributed, with only a limited number of early adopters confirming they got it, GSMArena reported.





There's not even a post in OnePlus' community forum about the update so users might have to wait a day or two before it hits their unit, the report said.





The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile platform which offers a 20 per cent CPU and 10 per cent GPU boost over its predecessor.





The advanced AI Engine also provides users with an incredibly smooth and intuitive experience, from enhanced gaming to improved voice-chat.





OnePlus Nord CE 5G houses a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus charging technology.





The smartphone is available in three storage variants -- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB at Rs 22,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.