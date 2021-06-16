TRAI launches TV Channel Selector web portal people to check, modify subscription

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI on Wednesday launched a TV Channel Selector web portal on Wednesday for consumers who could not access its mobile phone app of the same name due to lack of a smartphone.

Representative image New Delhi : The TV Channel Selector App for smartphone was launched on June 25 last year that enabled users to check their subscription, modify it, view all channels provided by their cable operators and choose channels of interest.TRAI has now developed TV Channel Selector web portal also to facilitate subscribers who don't own smartphone or wish to use web browsers.