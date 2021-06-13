'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' game is arriving in 2022

New Delhi :

French video game company Ubisoft on Sunday announced several new games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2021, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Riders Republic and Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope.





Releasing in 2022, 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' is a first person, action-adventure experience developed by Massive Entertainment -- a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.





The game will be available exclusively on the new generation of consoles -- PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Windows PC, the company said in a statement on Sunday.





In this new, standalone, extension of the Avatar universe, you play as a Navi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora.





"Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it," the company said.





The ‘Riders Republic' game will arrive on September 2 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna and Stadia.





The new trailer for the massive multiplayer outdoor sports playground, revealed during ‘Ubisoft Forward', shows off the new Riders Ridge social space, where you can learn how to do tricks, manage your career, access a variety of multiplayer modes and share your in-game creations with other players.





Riders Republic runs at 60 FPS and displays more than 50 live players simultaneously onscreen.





Ubisoft also declared that ‘Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope' game will land on the Nintendo Switch in 2022.