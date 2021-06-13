Chrome OS moves to 4-week release schedule this year: Google

New Delhi :

Google has finally announced that like Chrome browser, the Chrome OS will also also move to a four-week release schedule starting in the fourth quarter this year.





The company earlier announced that Chrome will soon release a new milestone every 4 weeks, starting with Chrome 94 in Q3 of 2021.





"To deliver new features more rapidly to consumers while also continuing to prioritise the key pillars of Chrome OS – security, stability, speed and simplicity – Chrome OS will move to a 4-week stable channel starting with M96 in Q4," the company said in an update on Saturday.





For enterprise and education users, Chrome OS will also introduce a new channel with a six-month update cadence by M96.





"To bridge the gap between M94 when Chrome moves to a four week release and M96, Chrome OS will skip M95," Google said.





According to the company, these changes "enable us to evolve Chrome OS to keep helping people get things done and to provide more helpful and secure experiences".





At the moment, stable Chrome builds emerge every six weeks or so. Chrome and Edge are both based on Chromium, so it makes sense for Microsoft to adopt the same schedule.





The upcoming schedule change will bring Edge and Chrome in line with Firefox. That browser adopted a four-week release cycle in early 2020.