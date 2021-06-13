Xiaomi likely to unveil flagship phone with under-display camera

Beijing :

According to GSMArena, the UWB is already featured in both Apple and Samsung's latest flagship devices.





The Samsung SmartTag and Apple AirTag both use this technology for precise tracking using the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12, respectively.





Xiaomi could be planning to introduce UWB-compatible, trackable accessories, the report said.





As per the report, in recent implementations, the under-display camera is still not ideal since a display is not yet transparent enough for light to pass through. Although, a recent patent from Google could solve this by using a switching prism.





The Xiaomi flagship should feature a camera setup just as impressive as the Mi 11 Ultra's. In addition, the device may feature 120W wired fast-charging with support for 70W fast-wireless charging.





In June, Xiaomi India announced that its Mi 11X series of devices has witnessed a record sales worth over Rs 300 crore in just 45 days of its launch.





Both Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro feature revolutionary cameras, the latest flagship Snapdragon 870 and 888 series chipsets, powerful Dolby stereo speakers, 120Hz E4 Super AMOLED display and fast charging capabilities that aims to offer a premium smartphone experience.