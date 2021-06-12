Google's Android 12 Beta 2 feedback survey is now available

San Francisco :

Like last month's form, the Beta 2 survey starts by asking users to rate their satisfaction with Android 12 Notification and Quick Settings and the Volume Panel.





According to 9To5Google, the latter was slimmed down, while the former now adapts to wallpaper, among other layout changes.





Users also have the option to leave other written feedback here.





Users are then asked to "rate your satisfaction with each of the following experiences" -- stability, performance, battery, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity and app experience.





This should be crucial given the small bugs in Beta 2 and the drop in overall stability, the report said.





The company wants to know whether users would recommend Android 12 Beta 2 to others in its "current state," it added.





It then asks about the "top issue area" and whether you'd report the problem, as well as whether this would cause you to leave the Android Beta Program.





Depending on your top issue area, there's an accompanying "Deep Dive" section, the report said.





For example, you can specify whether your stability issues involve app crashes, application not responding (ANR) errors, OS crashes, or reboots.





Stability issues are when you experience a crash or when your device restarts or reboots on its own. When apps do not respond it is also known as Application Not Responding (ANR) error.