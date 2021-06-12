Apple supports Windows Precision Touchpad gestures in new update

San Francisco :

The new 6.1.15 update includes support for Windows Precision Touchpad, including single tap to click, lower-right corner to right-click, down motion to scroll up and three or four-finger gestures.





According to The Verge, various Reddit users noticed the surprise update went live yesterday, and it works better than third-party solutions like Trackpad++ and mac-precision-touchpad that people have had to use for years.





"Works way better than both of them with better palm and thumb detection too," a user wrote.





Microsoft first started introducing Windows Precision Touchpad with Intel in 2013, to fix what were notorious PC trackpad issues at the time.





It has taken Apple a long time to enable Windows Precision Touchpad in Boot Camp, but not every MacBook is supported, the report said.





An Apple support document notes that only Mac computers with a T2 chip will be able to access Windows Precision Touchpad, which is most MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models from 2018 onward.





The timing of such a significant update to Boot Camp is also surprising and could hint that Intel-based Macs will coexist with Apple's M1-based Macs for a while yet.





Apple discontinued Intel-based MacBook Airs last year, but users can still buy a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel CPU for now. Apple has said that its "transition to Apple silicon will take about two years to complete".